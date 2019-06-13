LSU head coach Paul Mainieri reflects on the season

“I hope that taking away a couple of the pitchers’ spots doesn’t hurt us, but we have a few more veterans this year coming back for our team that if they can stay healthy, I think that if we had 17 or 18 pitchers instead of 20, I think that it will be enough, which would allow us to maybe, you know, be a little bit stronger with our everyday lineup or our position players," said Mainieri. "Now, if we have a rash of injuries again next year on our pitching staff like we did this year, it could be devastating.”