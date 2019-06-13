Kids with asthma have a blast at special summer camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Life’s all about balance, weighing the fun with the other stuff and making your way through life.
At this Baton Rouge summer camp campers are having a good time while learning about their limitations.
“So, I’m an asthma educator and my role here is to make sure that our games and the things and the activities that we do can help teach those kids about their asthma. So, we want to introduce it to them in a fun way but also a learning way,” Trayc Marquette told WAFB.
Marquette runs the show at asthma camp has 42 kids signed up this year. All of them with asthma. It’s the most campers in the six-year history of the camp.
“Today, we are playing on the splash pad hiking and we’re going to see a movie today,” Marquette said.
Marquette and her team of counselors run the one week camp through Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and it only costs $10 for the week.
“We want them to know what is asthma. Basically, that the swelling of their airways is there every day, not just when they have a flare up. We also want them to understand what the two medications are that they take, a quick relief medicine and a controller medicine,” Marquette said.
Hiking, playing with friends. all the fun stuff that kids do at summer camp, they do that too. But with the peace of mind for the kid’s parents.
That they understand their asthma.
“We do tests before the camp, knowledge tests, and we do knowledge tests after the camp,” Marquette said.
The hope is these campers will come back with a greater understanding of what’s going on while also having fun with their friends.
