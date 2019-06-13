FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity on the rise; scattered rain for weekend

After this week’s run of morning starts in the 60s, it’s back to daybreak temperatures in the muggy 70s Saturday and Sunday. Hot and humid conditions will be the story both afternoons, with temperatures climbing up to around 90° or so, with the humidity pushing peak afternoon heat index readings close to 100°. Not only will summertime humidity be back, but the moisture will also fuel scattered afternoon rains both days too. Set afternoon rain chances at 30% to 40% both days. Don’t be worried about washouts for either day though.