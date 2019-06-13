FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity on the rise; scattered rain for weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday was another warm but pleasant June day with low humidity thanks to a dry cool front that worked southward through the state during the morning. That front is moving over the coastal waters, allowing more dry, low humidity air to filter into the area from the north Thursday afternoon.
We will enjoy another comfortably cool morning start Friday, with daybreak temperatures in the mid 60s for the Red Stick region. Unfortunately, that coastal front will be retreating northward as a warm front Friday, with the winds swinging around and flowing from the southeast by the afternoon as the front moves north of Baton Rouge. That set up will open the door for a return of Gulf humidity by the latter half of the day and continue into the weekend.
You may notice a slight uptick in the humidity by Friday afternoon, with highs around 90° under partly cloudy skies, but the real impact of the returning humidity won’t be realized until the weekend. Sorry, dads.
After this week’s run of morning starts in the 60s, it’s back to daybreak temperatures in the muggy 70s Saturday and Sunday. Hot and humid conditions will be the story both afternoons, with temperatures climbing up to around 90° or so, with the humidity pushing peak afternoon heat index readings close to 100°. Not only will summertime humidity be back, but the moisture will also fuel scattered afternoon rains both days too. Set afternoon rain chances at 30% to 40% both days. Don’t be worried about washouts for either day though.
The First Alert Outlook for the early part of next week is a little wetter, with rain chances running at 50% to 60% Monday and Tuesday. After that, we can expect a pattern of fairly typical scattered afternoon thundershowers for the rest of the workweek. Morning starts next week will be in the low to mid 70s, with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 80s to near to low 90s.
The bottom line is we’re returning to a more traditional summer weather pattern beginning this weekend.
