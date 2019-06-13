FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity returns Friday afternoon

Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 80°s. Mostly clear skies tonight will allow lows to return to the low to mid 60°s on Friday morning. But winds shifting around to the southeast on Friday will result in a return of warm and humid air, with highs around 90°. Our summer muggies are back for the weekend, with morning starts in the 70°s and highs near or a little above 90°. Returning moisture will also mean returning rain chances, with scattered mainly afternoon showers and t-storms on both Saturday and Sunday.