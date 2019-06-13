FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity returns Friday afternoon

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thurs. June 13 - Below normal temperatures
By Steve Caparotta | June 13, 2019 at 5:00 AM CDT - Updated June 13 at 8:42 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We get to enjoy more day of below normal temperatures and low humidity before summer makes a comeback into the weekend.

Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 80°s. Mostly clear skies tonight will allow lows to return to the low to mid 60°s on Friday morning. But winds shifting around to the southeast on Friday will result in a return of warm and humid air, with highs around 90°. Our summer muggies are back for the weekend, with morning starts in the 70°s and highs near or a little above 90°. Returning moisture will also mean returning rain chances, with scattered mainly afternoon showers and t-storms on both Saturday and Sunday.

Baton Rouge 10 day forecast.
Baton Rouge 10 day forecast.

Rain chances trend a touch higher into the first half of next week, running about 50% daily from Monday through Wednesday. Our typical summer heat and humidity look to stay with us through next week, along with our daily rounds of showers and t-storms.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.