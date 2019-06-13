Drew Bianco hits HR off LSU teammate in debut with Rougarou

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fans who went out to Goldsby Field Wednesday night to watch the Baton Rouge Rougarou got treated to something new.
First baseman Drew Bianco, the LSU freshman and son of Ole Miss coach and former Tiger Mike Bianco, made a play.
A little later in the game, Bianco treated the fans to his very first homer in his first game with the new Texas Collegiate League franchise. He hit a shot over the left field wall and off Tiger teammate Will Ripoll.
It was a three-run homer and the team that started 1-11 jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Southern’s Johnny Johnson, whose dad, Tookie, played with Bianco at LSU, hit an RBI single.
The Rougarou went on to win 8-3 over the Acadiana Cane Cutters.
