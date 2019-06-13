Crockpot Pulled Pork Sandwich

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This is a simple dish to prepare because it cooks itself. Slow-cooking the pork shoulder will cause the meat to soften and fall apart. You will definitely enjoy this sandwich!
Prep Time: 8½ hours
Yields: 8 servings
Ingredients:
1 (5-pound) boneless pork or wild boar shoulder or picnic ham
salt and cracked black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
1 tbsp chili powder
1 tbsp ground cumin
1 tbsp red pepper flakes
1 tbsp liquid smoke
1 (16-ounce) jar Cajun Injector® Creole Butter Marinade
½ cup local beer
2 cups Sweet Baby Ray’s® Barbecue Sauce
Method:
Rinse pork shoulder and pat dry. Rub roast on all sides with salt, pepper, granulated garlic, chili powder, cumin, and red pepper flakes.
Add liquid smoke to butter marinade. Inject pork shoulder with ¾ cup marinade each in several spots on all sides.
Add beer to crockpot. Set crockpot to low. Place pork shoulder in the bottom of the crockpot then top with barbecue sauce. Cover with lid and cook for 8 hours.
When done, remove from crockpot and let rest 5 minutes.
Pull pork from bones with a meat fork, shredding into bite-sized pieces. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve on sliced French bread or po’boy buns.
