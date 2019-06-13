Alvin Kamara will be Saints feature RB, but Latavius Murray looks to provide balance at the position

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - With the departure of Mark Ingram during the offseason, Alvin Kamara is now the feature back for the New Orleans Saints offense, but historically, it is well known head coach Sean Payton prefers a one-two punch at the position.
So, where Kamara is more speed, Latavius Murray is going to be more power in 2019 for the Black and Gold. He ventured to New Orleans from Minnesota, where he had six rushing touchdowns and almost 600 yards on the ground last season.
“I knew how they were using this offense and when you’re assessing that kind of situation on what kind of role you could potentially play, I think it played a big role on my decision on being here and being able to contribute to their offense in a big way," said Murray.
Payton loves balance from the running back position in terms of production on the field. Kamara also loves balance, just a little differently from his coach. Kamara was seen in a viral social media video during the offseason of him standing on a BOSU ball doing some pretty impressive work. Wednesday, he answered questions about it.
“From last year, just standing on the BOSU, to this year standing on the BOSU [and] catching those sticks with the color,” said Kamara. “Just working hand-eye coordination and just a new challenge on that BOSU, the balance aspect of it. I’d like to think I could put my balance up against anybody in the league, probably - ’99 Balance,' is that a tribute? That’s a tribute? Oh yeah, I need to check whenever them backs come out. I need to check and if it’s not 99, we got a problem.”
In the locker room media availability session, someone called Kamara a “veteran.” He kind of laughed and shrugged it off. Entering his third year in the NFL, he said he still feels like a young guy.
