Summer hip hop dance class to boost confidence, stamina

Do we have to tell you that dancing is good for your health? Well it is.
Do you have to be good at it to do it? Nope, but you do have to want to have fun and feel good about yourself to attend Terreze Williams’ class.
“Since every class is a different theme, I want people to understand that dance is not a box that you have to fit,” she said. “As a choreographer, I give you the foundation (set movement, the feeling of the piece, the music) and I let you create your own world that allows you to be you whether that is quirky, sexy, smooth and clean or energetic and dynamic.”
Williams will be teaching a six-week class at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge (second floor of the Firehouse Gallery on Laurel Street). The first class starts on June 26.
“Classes will explore themes and styles that pay homage to Hip Hop culture. Every dancer, beginner or advanced, can come and challenge themselves in a judgement free space that welcomes all backgrounds, gender, shapes, and sizes.”
Williams says the class will help build confidence and stamina.
Classes will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and cost $15 per class or $80 for the full six-week package. Each class will be different.
