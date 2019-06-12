Southern WR Kendall Catalon transfers to Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern wide receiver Kendall Catalon has transferred to Arkansas.
Catalon was the leading receiver for the Jags last season as a sophomore.
The Mansfield, Texas, native racked up 28 catches for 275 yards and three touchdowns. He also had eight rushes for 69 yards and three more touchdowns.
In two seasons with Southern, Catalon caught 56 passes for 758 yards and seven touchdowns.
His younger brother, Jalen, is a 2019 signee with the Razorbacks. He was a four-star safety.
