Police searching for person who stole vehicle on Kleinert Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are currently searching for a person accused of burglarizing a vehicle on Kleinert Avenue.
BRPD says the burglary happened in the 2900 block of Kleinert Avenue Tuesday, June 4 around 2:45 a.m. While burglarizing the unlocked car, the suspect found the vehicle’s keys, police say.
The car was stolen and later found in the 8300 block of Siegen Lane.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call BRPD’s Burglary Division at 225-389-3824 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
