#OperationBirthdayBlast: Zachary PD uses social media to find wanted criminals
(Source: Zachary Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas | June 12, 2019 at 2:41 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 7:03 PM

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is trying out a new tactic to find people with active warrants.

Dubbed Operation Birthday Blast, the campaign features those with active warrants on Facebook... on their birthdays. They department is encouraging those who believe they have active warrants out to act before their birthdays by calling Zachary City Court at 225-654-0044.

For the first post of its operation, the department wished a happy birthday to Jermaine Battley and Gabriel Lachney. Battley is wanted to distribution/possession of a schedule I drug, illegal window tinting, and a seat belt violation. The department says there are other warrants out for his arrest as well.

Lachney is wanted for criminal mischief and violating a protective order.

Both of you have won an all expenses paid getaway to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison! 🎂🎉 Come to ZPD to begin your birthday trip! If you know where Jermaine Battley or Gabriel Lachney are currently staying, please call ZPD at (225) 654-9393.
