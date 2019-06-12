BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - National Seersucker Day is June 13, and Senator Bill Cassidy is inviting citizens to wear their best seersucker attire Thursday.
“Seersucker is uniquely American - a beloved New Orleans invention. National Seersucker Day is an opportunity to come together as Americans and have fun with a summer staple. I encourage all to participate in this celebration of American culture and look forward to continuing this tradition alongside my colleague Senator Feinstein,” Cassidy said.
Seersucker suits were first popularized in the early 1900s by a New Orleans businessman. Former Mississippi Senator Trent Lott brought Seersucker Thursday to Congress in 1996. After going unobserved in 2012 and 2013, Sen. Cassidy revived the tradition in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014 and, with the help of Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., has continued it ever since.
