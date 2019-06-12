National Seersucker Day is June 13

Seersucker suits were first popularized in the early 1900s by a New Orleans businessman. Former Mississippi Senator Trent Lott brought Seersucker Thursday to Congress in 1996. After going unobserved in 2012 and 2013, Sen. Cassidy revived the tradition in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014 and, with the help of Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., has continued it ever since.