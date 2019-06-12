Lozada attorneys want confession thrown out; will appeal judge’s ruling

By Mykal Vincent | June 12, 2019 at 6:03 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 7:01 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The husband of slain Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada will challenge a judge’s ruling against throwing out his confession in court on Wednesday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, last year, Oscar Lozada admitted to killing and dismembering his wife in 2011. Lozada's attorneys argued the confession should be thrown out because a detective failed to honor his request for an attorney.

Oscar Lozada is led out of the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office unit that then took him for booking into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. (Source: WAFB)

On April 15, Judge Bruce Bennett, who is now presiding over the second-degree murder after state District Judge Trudy White moved to civil court, denied Lozada's suppression motion.

Wednesday, June 12, Lozada's attorneys will return to court to challenge Judge Bennett's ruling.

Sylviane Lozada’s body has never been found. Her husband was arrested last fall in Mexico after more than seven years on the lam in his home country of Venezuela. He was indicted by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury in January.

