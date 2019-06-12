Kamara looking to find new friend in Murray

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mark Ingram wasn’t just Alvin Kamara’s backfield mate the last two years, he was his best friend on the team. Now that Ingram is gone, Kamara has to form a new relationship both on and off the field with Latavius Murray.
“He cool , he a funny dude, like I said, he only been here a 2-3 months," Kamara said. "So, obviously, that relationship will grow, but he’s cool. I can kick it with him.”
“I think a lot of people put a lot of pressure on that role, filling that role you think you can be as good as Mark and Alvin. It’s not about that. It’s about him being the best Latavius he can be, and I think he is doing that.”
Kamara is confident that he and Murray will work well together and be just as successful on the field.
