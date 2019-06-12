Historical marker stolen from Pointe Coupee Parish

LETTSWORTH, La. (WAFB) - An historical marker has been stolen from Lettsworth, the Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Tourism reports.
The marker, honoring Buddy Guy, a famous musician from Lettsworth, was reportedly taken after a car went off the road and knocked it down on Saturday, May 11. The market was broken and knocked off its cement post. It was reportedly seen on the ground the day of the accident.
The office says the marker is now missing and a full police report was made. Anyone with information should call 225-638-3998. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.