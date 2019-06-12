FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low humidity for next couple of days, but don’t get used to it

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nice weather continues for a couple more days before our typical summer heat and humidity make a return over the weekend.
Today will feature a good deal of cloud cover through the morning hours, with a stray sprinkle or light shower not completely out of the question in association with a weak disturbance. But most stay dry once again with highs in the mid 80°s under decreasing clouds this afternoon. Another pleasant start greets us on Thursday morning with lows in the low to mid 60°s and a reinforcing shot of dry air will keep things pleasant into at least Friday morning.
However, returning southerly winds will signal a quick return to our typical summer heat and humidity by the weekend. Gulf moisture riding inland on those southerly winds will also bring a return of rain chances. Scattered, mainly afternoon showers and t-storms are in the forecast for this weekend and will likely stay with us through most of next week.
