FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low humidity for next couple of days, but don’t get used to it

Today will feature a good deal of cloud cover through the morning hours, with a stray sprinkle or light shower not completely out of the question in association with a weak disturbance. But most stay dry once again with highs in the mid 80°s under decreasing clouds this afternoon. Another pleasant start greets us on Thursday morning with lows in the low to mid 60°s and a reinforcing shot of dry air will keep things pleasant into at least Friday morning.