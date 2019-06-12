FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity returns Friday afternoon

The First Alert Forecast gets much wetter for the first half of next week, with rain chances set at 50% to 60% Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Muggy morning starts for all three days will be in the low to mid 70s, followed by hot and humid afternoons with highs near 90°. For the latter half of next week, the latest guidance suggests rain chances back off a bit, but certainly don’t go to zero. At the same time, traditional summertime humidity will remain locked in, with highs running around 90° to the lower 90s.