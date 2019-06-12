FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity returns Friday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB area spent a good bit of Wednesday under a high cloud deck. Those clouds were delivered courtesy of mid/upper-level southwesterly winds, which carried clouds into the viewing area from an area of showers and storms over the western Gulf. Those clouds slowed the daytime warm up, keeping some WAFB neighborhoods in the low 80s for the afternoon, and we don’t think anybody complained.
The clouds will be thinning into the evening and overnight, giving way to mainly clear skies by Thursday morning. It will be another daybreak in the mid 60s to start off Thursday, and like the past couple of days, we will enjoy another low humidity day under mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. The added sunshine Thursday should warm the region into the mid to upper 80s.
The humidity remains low into the first half of Friday, but by the afternoon you will start to feel a slow return of Gulf moisture. Plan for a partly cloudy, but dry Friday, with morning minimums in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs around 90°.
Summertime humidity makes a full recovery for the upcoming Father’s Day weekend. Morning starts will be in the 70s Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 90° or more both days. The mornings should be dry, but scattered afternoon rains are in the forecasts both days (rain chances of 30% or so). Don’t change your weekend outdoor plans, just keep your eyes to the skies and on your WAFB Weather App to dodge any passing afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
The First Alert Forecast gets much wetter for the first half of next week, with rain chances set at 50% to 60% Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Muggy morning starts for all three days will be in the low to mid 70s, followed by hot and humid afternoons with highs near 90°. For the latter half of next week, the latest guidance suggests rain chances back off a bit, but certainly don’t go to zero. At the same time, traditional summertime humidity will remain locked in, with highs running around 90° to the lower 90s.
