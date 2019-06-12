Elderly woman uses cane to fight off knife-wielding robber

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A 75-year-old woman was robbed at knife point Tuesday night in front of her home, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
A preliminary report from the police department says the woman got out of her vehicle in the 2400 block of Lapeyrouse Street around 10 p.m. where the suspect was standing in front of her home armed with knife.
He demanded the woman’s purse.
The victim yelled for her neighbor, who didn’t respond, so she hit suspect with her cane. The subject fled on Lapeyrouse Street.
The preliminary report described the suspect as a black juvenile with a thin build and around 4′6.″
