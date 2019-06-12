Downtown Development District announces opening of new cafe on 3rd Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Downtown Development District (DDD) is announcing the opening of a new eatery in downtown Baton Rouge.
T & T Cafe, opening on 3rd Street, will offer Asian desserts and healthy meal options. The cafe also specializes in handcrafted drinks, such as milk teas, milk cheese foam teas, fresh fruit teas, smoothies, and coffees. Healthy meal options include sushi, poke bowls, as well as salads.
- Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The new cafe is located at 320 3rd St.
