Council members to discuss 5G tower construction Wednesday; public hearing possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Council members will discuss the impacts of AT&T's new 5G cell phone towers Wednesday during their bi-monthly Metro Council Meeting.
At the end of May, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome requested the company suspend constructing the towers, citing public concern. Homeowners and business owners have complained that the towers weren’t aesthetically pleasing and would devalue their property if constructed on adjacent lands.
Councilman Trae Welch is pushing to have the topic be discussed in a public hearing on June 26.
AT&T plans to install 25 towers around downtown Baton Rouge and another 55 throughout the parish, with other networks expected to follow.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.