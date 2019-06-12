Bossier City runaway teen may be in Baton Rouge

BOSSIER CITY, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are looking for a runaway teen that may be in Baton Rouge.
Kirsten Breck, 17, reportedly ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter Friday, June 7 around 5:45 p.m. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.
Breck is 5′ 9″ tall, weighing about 130 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is from New Iberia, police say, but detectives say they received information that she might be in Baton Rouge.
Anyone with information on Breck’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8665.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.