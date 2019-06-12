Bike share service to install docks in several locations around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bike share service is coming to downtown Baton Rouge.
Gotcha, the bike share vendor, will be installing 17 bike share stations downtown with 12-20 docks at each station.
The installation is expected to be completed in a few weeks, according to the Downtown Development District.
Gotcha will also be installing stations on LSU and SU campuses, as well as near the LSU lakes and the Perkins Road overpass.
Organizers say bikes can be docked at any of the stations, and installations will not impact lanes of travel.
Click here for a map of the installation locations and for more information, visit RideGotcha.com.
