After Further Review: Five takes from Saints minicamp day two

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Take One: Drew Brees returns
Number nine was back in the fold Wednesday and picked right up where he left off. He did not have a perfect day but was prolific in spots.
During the first team period, Brees went 3/4 and closed out the drill by threading the needle to Josh Hill down the seam for a big gain. He opened that period with a slant route to Jared Cook for decent yardage. His lone incompletion was an underthrown pass on the sideline.
His next team period was the most forgettable. Brees mishandled two of the first three snaps from Erik McCoy. Then, he closed out the drill by getting picked off by Marshon Lattimore.
The following team period Brees went 3/4 again. His first two completion were a wide receiver screen to Ted Ginn Jr. and a checkdown to Latavius Murray. His final one was a deep ball to Rishard Matthews. It was a vintage Brees throw where he held the safety with his eyes then connected with Matthews downfield.
During the final period of the day, the Saints worked on no huddle. They placed 49 seconds on the clock and started the drive from their own 40-yard line. Brees was masterful. After an incompletion to start, Brees hit Kamara on a crosser, Tre’Quan Smith on a curl then Simmie Cobbs on a corner to get them in position. With nine seconds on clock, Brees found Ginn down the sideline wide open for a touchdown with four seconds remaining.
Take Two: Tracking Teddy and Taysom
Teddy Bridgewater was back with the second team Wednesday and had his moments. He went 4/4 during the first team period highlighted by a deep in throw to Dan Arnold. During his next team period he went 3/4. He connected with Emmanuel Butler on a go route for a big gain. The pass was a little underthrown but Butler made a nice adjustment to come back and get the ball. On his final throw, Bridgewater tried to hit a seam route to Cyril Grayson, but Patrick Robinson undercut the route for the interception. On the final no-huddle drill, Bridgewater was just 1/5 and not able to get the team in field goal range.
Taysom Hill wasn’t as accurate throwing the ball as he was Tuesday. By my count, he finished his day 5/9. Two of his four incompletions were inaccurate throws that should have been completions. His best play came on a play-action, bootleg throw where he connected with Dylan Collie on an out route for a nice gain.
Take Three: Lattimore locks it down
Marshon Lattimore had a great practice Wednesday. He looked to be in a zone concept on his interception when he stepped in front of a Brees pass to Cook for his first interception (described above). But that wasn’t his most impressive play. On the very first play of the no-huddle period to end practice, Brees wanted to go to Michael Thomas on a slant route. Lattimore played it perfectly and stepped in front of the route and forced Brees to throw the ball away.
Take Four: Injury Report
Wide receivers Cam Meredith and Keith Kirkwood both missed practice Wednesday. Terron Armstead once again did individual drills but not team drills.
Take Five: Other Observations
- McCoy was back with the first team at center Wednesday.
- Simmie Cobbs is another player that’s flashed for the Saints this offseason.
- Risard Matthews is participating on a tryout basis this week. In my humble opinion, he’s done enough to return for training camp. The Saints should strongly consider signing him.
- Taylor Stallworth and Vince Beigel both recorded sacks Wednesday.
