Third suspect arrested in 2016 drive-by shooting involving NBA Youngboy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested a third man believed to have accompanied two members of the Never Broke Again rap group in a 2016 drive-by shooting that injured a man.
Police say Trulondrick Norman, 21, and three others drove by a home in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street and shot at two men standing in the front yard.
Police found the vehicle and one victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder, at a nearby address on May Street.
During the course of the investigation, detectives learned the suspects drove by the house on Kentucky Street to confront the victims about a previous murder.
The suspects were identified as Ben Fields (NBA Boomer/NBA Selfpaid), Kentrell Gaulden (NBA Youngboy), and Norman, who police say was also a member of the Never Broke Again rap group.
According to the arrest report, Gaulden and Norman are believed to be the shooters.
Fields was previously arrested and charged with principal to attempted first-degree murder. Gaulden pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm.
Norman was arrested on May 29, 2019 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of attempted second-degree murder in relation to the shooting. He also faces a possession of a stolen firearm charge.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.