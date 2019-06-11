Repair experts warn of hidden dangers behind driving through floodwaters

Most of the cars in his shop are gutted out now so the interior can be dried out and cleaned up. Experts say even if some cars did not get water on the inside, there may be some problems under the hood that need to be checked out. From the air filter to the transmission, and even the wheel bearings, a little bit of water can do a world of damage. Altazan says even if a driver thinks they made it through the high water unscathed, they likely did not get past everything. He says many of the problems may not pup up until later.