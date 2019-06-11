Men wanted for alleged vehicle burglaries at Plantation Trailer Park

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities in West Baton Rouge Parish are searching for three or four men accused of stealing out of vehicles at the Plantation Trailer Park.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says on June 5, three or four black males were reportedly searching through vehicles at the trailer park, which is located at 2960 Hwy. 190 W. They were driving a newer model white Nissan Altima. The men reportedly stole cash from vehicles at the trailer park.
Surveillance video can be viewed below.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.