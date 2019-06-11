Magpie Cafe downtown location to close

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Magpie Cafe will be closing one of its locations, according to a Facebook post Tuesday morning.
The downtown location which is located on Laurel Street will be closing its doors on Friday according to the post. The other locations do not appear to be impacted by the closing of the downtown location and will continue with the same hours of operations.
“We are so grateful to the the community for the support it has shown us since we opened the downtown cafe doors almost 3 years ago,” the Facebook post stated.
The Key Real Estate Company which owns and manages the building issued a statement on June 11 about the closing of the Magpie Cafe.
