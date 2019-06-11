Magpie Cafe downtown location to close

For the past 4 years, James and Lina Jacobs and the Magpie Cafe Downtown team brought craft coffee, creative cocktails, and fresh food to residents of The Commerce Building and the people of Downtown Baton Rouge. As the Jacobs prepare the next step for Magpie Cafe, The Commerce Building will be announcing plans for a new and exciting venture in this space that will also incorporate the rooftop commercial space as we continue to invest in the vibrant downtown community.

TJ Larocci, Managing Principal & CEO of Key Real Estate Company