Magpie Cafe downtown location to close

Magpie Cafe to close. Photo via Facebook. (Source: Magpie Cafe)
By Amanda Lindsley | June 11, 2019 at 8:46 AM CDT - Updated June 11 at 4:02 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Magpie Cafe will be closing one of its locations, according to a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

The downtown location which is located on Laurel Street will be closing its doors on Friday according to the post. The other locations do not appear to be impacted by the closing of the downtown location and will continue with the same hours of operations.

Magpie Cafe announces closing via Facebook. (Source: Magpie Cafe)

“We are so grateful to the the community for the support it has shown us since we opened the downtown cafe doors almost 3 years ago,” the Facebook post stated.

The Key Real Estate Company which owns and manages the building issued a statement on June 11 about the closing of the Magpie Cafe.

For the past 4 years, James and Lina Jacobs and the Magpie Cafe Downtown team brought craft coffee, creative cocktails, and fresh food to residents of The Commerce Building and the people of Downtown Baton Rouge. As the Jacobs prepare the next step for Magpie Cafe, The Commerce Building will be announcing plans for a new and exciting venture in this space that will also incorporate the rooftop commercial space as we continue to invest in the vibrant downtown community.
TJ Larocci, Managing Principal & CEO of Key Real Estate Company

