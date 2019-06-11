FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Small pocket of rain for Monday as ‘cool’ front rolls in

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re enjoying a refreshing change in the wake of a cool front that moved through the area on Monday.

Drier and somewhat cooler air has settled in and will stick around for at least a few days. Today’s highs top out in the mid 80°s, about 5 degrees below normal, under partly cloudy skies. The morning starts will be even nicer over the next few days, with lows ranging from the low to mid 60°s for most of our area. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80°s on Wednesday and Thursday, but lower humidity will still leave things comfortable by June standards in our part of the world. Summer makes a comeback by the weekend though, with highs returning to the 90°s on Friday and humidity levels rebounding.

We’ll keep the forecast dry through Friday, but scattered mainly afternoon t-storms return over the weekend. A fairly typical summer pattern looks to take shape into next week, with hot and humid conditions leading to daily rounds of scattered afternoon storms.

