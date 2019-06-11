FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low humidity for next couple of days, but don’t get used to it

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chances are you noticed a nice drop in the humidity Tuesday and you can expect more of the same for the next couple of days. Just don’t get used to it.
It will be a partly cloudy, but comfortable start to Wednesday morning, with sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 60s for the Baton Rouge metro area. The WAFB region will enjoy fair skies for the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s once again. And like Tuesday, the humidity remains low by June standards. Look for a near repeat Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Thursday morning starts off in the mid to upper 60s with an afternoon high close to 90° for the Capital City, but still with that drier air (low humidity) making for a nice, albeit warm, June afternoon.
What’s more, a reinforcing cool front slides through Thursday, delivering another low humidity morning Friday, with sunrise temperatures in the mid 60s. Unfortunately, our run of less humid air begins to fade by Friday afternoon into the evening. Highs Friday will top 90° for many neighborhoods and you’re likely notice a difference with an increasing “stickiness factor” compared to the previous three days.
Then it’s back to traditional Louisiana summer weather for the weekend. The First Alert Forecast has muggy, but dry morning starts in the 70s and afternoon highs in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Not only will we feel a full blast return of summer humidity, but we also bring back scattered afternoon rains both days as well. Fortunately, neither day will be a washout, as rain chances are set at 30% to 40% each afternoon.
The Storm Team’s extended outlook into next week keeps that traditional summer pattern in place. In fact, it gets a bit muggier next week and comes with a slight uptick in daily rain chances too.
