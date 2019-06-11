FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low humidity for next couple of days, but don’t get used to it

It will be a partly cloudy, but comfortable start to Wednesday morning, with sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 60s for the Baton Rouge metro area. The WAFB region will enjoy fair skies for the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s once again. And like Tuesday, the humidity remains low by June standards. Look for a near repeat Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Thursday morning starts off in the mid to upper 60s with an afternoon high close to 90° for the Capital City, but still with that drier air (low humidity) making for a nice, albeit warm, June afternoon.