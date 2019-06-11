Missing 7-year-old girl from Carbondale found alive

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing 7-year-old girl in Carbondale was found alive on Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, she was found around 1:45 p.m. by Carbondale City employees involved in the search in the 1500 block of North Marion Street extension in Carbondale.
They say Patrice was reunited with her family and then taken to a Carbondale hospital.
According to Rossalind Rice with SIH, Patrice’s mother said she is with her daughter right now and will release a statement at a later time.
Illinois State Police activated a Missing Person Advisory on Tuesday morning, June 11 at the request of the Carbondale Police Department. That advisory has been canceled.
According to police, Patrice Dotson, 7, was last seen in the 600 block of West Cherry Street around 6 p.m. on Monday, June 10.
The Endangered Person Advisory stated she went outside to look for her sister, the sister returned and Patrice did not.
The family offered a $5,000 reward for her safe return.
According to Lt. Edwards with the Carbondale Police Department, her age and undisclosed issues led officers to consider her endangered.
In addition to the community members who volunteered and businesses who donated items that greatly assisted the search efforts, police wanted to thank all Carbondale city employees including the police department, fire department, building and neighborhood services and public works.
They also thanked the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, SIU Police Department, Illinois State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, SIU Aviation, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, SAR K-9 of Fairview Heights, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, Jackson County 911 Office and the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
KFVS has had team coverage on this story all day. Follow Brittany Jacob and Taylor Clark on Facebook.
Watch the latest tonight on Heartland News.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.