Donations now being accepted for Uniforms for Kids campaign

St. Vincent de Paul is here to aid the most vulnerable members of the community. Through their various programs, SVDP reaches out to those in need. Providing hot meals to those who would otherwise go hungry, warm beds to those who would have no place to sleep, medications to those who could not afford them on their own, and the mandatory uniforms that children need to attend school. By fulfilling these basic needs SVDP does more than address the needs of the moment; they believe that they are giving a hand up, and not a hand out. At every opportunity, St. Vincent de Paul moves to better the lives of those they help and move them towards self-sufficiency and a better quality of life.