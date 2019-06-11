Celebrate Baton Rouge’s first official Pride Week at these events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Food, artwork, bowling, a festival, and even a drag brunch are at the center of Baton Rouge’s first official pride week celebration.
Celebrate Pride Month in the capital city with a week of events leading up to the annual Baton Rouge Pride Fest, which will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Grammy-nominated Frenchie Davis, along with Pepper MaShay and more will be performing.
Festivities get underway Tuesday, June 11 in Perkins Rowe with an evening of wine and art during POP with Pride. Artwork from local LGBT+ artists will be on display from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Local businesses will provide items for a silent auction. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here. Tickets include wine, food, a free wine glass and a bag.
If bowling is your thing, Bowling with PRIDE will be held on Wednesday, June 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Circle Bowl, located at 8878 Florida Boulevard.
A full list of of events is available at BatonRougePride.org.
All proceeds from this week’s events will go towards keeping the annual fest free to the public.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.