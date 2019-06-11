Build-A-Bear bringing back ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, but with new rules

The company is now holding a sweepstakes to receive a ticket to participate in the Pay Your Age promotion. Participants must enter by June 16 to receive a ticket. The sweepstakes also includes a chance to win a birthday part experience at Build-A-Bear. Participants who win a ticket will be able to visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop during one of two periods the week of June 24 through 28. Ten participants will win the Count Your Candles Sweepstakes grand prize of a birthday party worth up to $250 to use any time in the next 12 months.