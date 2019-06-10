Two restaurants, Hannah Q Smokehouse and The Rutledge, open on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Foodies and diners have two more options to choose from on Government Street.
The grand openings for barbecue joint Hannah Q and White Star Market’s The Rutledge were announced Monday, June 10.
Hannah Q Smokehouse opened Monday at 4808 Government Street at the corner of Government and Hebert streets. The latest barbecue spot for the Red Stick is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Government Street location is the second one for the restaurant. Its first location is in Prairieville.
Also celebrating its grand opening is The Rutledge, located in the White Star Market food hall. The cafe will occupy the space formerly occudped by Counterspace BR, which moved into its first brick and mortar in January 2019.
The Rutledge’s breakfast menu will feature quiches, bagel and biscuit sandwiches and Dutch baby pancakes, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Journal. Its lunch menu includes grilled cheese, Reuben sandwiches, and burgers.
Got a business tip? Send us your company updates at business@wafb.com.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.