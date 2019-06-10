Two inmates back in custody after escaping from Holmes Co. jail

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two murder suspects escaped the Holmes County jail early Monday morning. They have since both been captured and are back in custody.
Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said Darren Clark from Jackson and Antony Fisher from Hinds County climbed out through the ceiling and went over the barbed wire fence around 2:00 a.m.
He said the two suspects were housed in the same cell.
Jackson murder suspect Darren Clark is now back in custody after he was caught on 5th Street around 7:00 a.m.
Hinds County murder suspect Antony Fisher was caught just before 11:00 a.m.
19-year-old Darren Clark was arrested and charged with capital murder as the fourth suspect in the robbery and murder of a Jackson pastor in January 2019. He was also charged with the robbery of a Dollar General in December of 2018.
35-year-old Antony Fisher is charged with the murder of 75-year-old Ora Lee Irvin in Pickens.
Friday, May 3, 2019, Irvin’s body was found lying in the backyard of her home on Richard Travis Road. She had been shot in the back of the head.
Fisher was also wanted for armed robbery that happened in another city. Fisher had stolen a gun from a man in Lexington and robbed the man with his own gun.
Additional charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.