Police book man for attempted rape in Audubon Park

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man was arrested for an attempted sexual assault that allegedly happened in Audubon Park on Saturday (June 8) morning, according to New Orleans police.
Officers were notified about the attack around 7 a.m. They said it happened when a woman was trying to leave a restroom at the park earlier in the morning.
The victim was able to escape and contacted police.
While investigating an unrelated aggravated assault in the Second District, detectives determined a suspect in that investigation was likely involved in the assault.
Ate’ Dumas, 30, was located and arrested at Fountainbleau and Audubon streets, police said.
Dumas was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for attempted first degree rape, aggravated assault, battery of a police officer and resisting arrest.
