Person looking for owners of Bible bought at Goodwill

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local Jonesboro resident bought a Bible for only $1 and it turned out to be worth a lot more to her.
Upon inspection, the owner found birth dates and deaths of the Kinley family, dating back to 1837.
It was bought without knowledge of the history between the covers, and now the owner wants to return it to the original Kinley family.
“I could not believe the information that I had found, and I knew it had some meaning to somebody,” the woman said.
The family history interested the owner.
“It’s just a great piece of history that I have really enjoyed,” the person said. “I know someone out there will get more enjoyment out of it than I have.”
The owner is hopeful to return the Bible to the family for their future generations to enjoy.
“Hopefully this Bible goes on and on and on, and continues to live in the hearts of this family," she said.
If you have any information on the Kinley family, please contact KAIT at 870-931-4291.
