MISSING: Man known to travel not seen in a month

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a man who has been missing for over a month.
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith says John Batiste, 56, of Chareton, was last seen by his family on May 9 at 3 p.m.
Batiste is described as a black man, approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall, and weighing at 180 pounds.
Officials say Batiste has a history of traveling to New Orleans, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge.
If you have seen Batiste or have any information about where he is, you are encouraged to call the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.