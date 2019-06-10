Father shot by son during domestic dispute dies; charges upgraded

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man shot by his son during a domestic dispute has died, according to a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Burt Templet, 53, was shot at least three times by his son around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3, according to investigators. After the incident, officials said he was not expected to survive.
On Thursday, June 6 at approximately 11 a.m., Templet succumbed to his injuries. Authorities say an autopsy will be scheduled for a later time.
The accused shooter, Anthony Templet, 17, was arrested and admitted to shooting his father with a revolver he obtained from inside his father’s bedroom during the course of the investigation. His charge of attempted manslaughter has been upgraded to manslaughter.
Anthony Templet is currently being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with a $100,000 bond.
