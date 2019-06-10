LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens hosts 2019 Garden Fest

Information provided by LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
Bring the family for some summertime fun in the gardens! Garden Fest is a family friendly festival in the middle of Baton Rouge that promotes locally grown foods.
Your family will enjoy delicious omelets by the Louisiana Egg Commission, famous Bloody Mason samples by Mason’s Grill and local food trucks.
Activities for kids include water slides, “Touch-a-Tractor” and hayrides!
There will be vegetable trials and tastings and a chance to meet people from amazing local plant and gardening clubs in Baton Rouge.
Admission is $5 per person and free for children ages 3 and under.
Bring your swimsuits and prepare for a fun Saturday at the Botanic Gardens!
Schedule of the day:
- 8 am - 9 am | Omelets in the Orangerie
- 8 am - 11:30 am | Hayride Tours & Vegetable Tasting
- 9 am - 11 am | Bloody Masons with Mason’s Grill (Must be 21 years old to sample bloody masons)
- Horticulture Organization Booths
- New Louisiana Food Products from LSU AgCenter Food Incubator entrepreneurs
- Kona Ice Snowballs
- City Gelato
- Waterslide
- Art booth
- Master Gardener Activity for Kids
- Touch-A-Tractor
- Bayou Goula Petting Farm
- Face painting and balloons from Trixie the Clown
- Topgolf
