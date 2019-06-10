Louisiana’s first Golden Chick to open in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Golden Chick, known for its golden chicken tenders, is opening up its first Louisiana restaurant in the Capital City.
Shay Ghafoor, the local franchisee, said construction has begun for the restaurant that will be located on Airline Highway, across the street from the Home Depot. He added that the Baton Rouge Golden Chick should be open for business within the next three to four months.
He said construction had been delayed after workers discovered and removed a concrete slab from the property.
The restaurant is expected to hire anywhere between 30 to 40 employees. The hiring process will start once the building is closer to completion, according to Ghafoor.
Ghafoor is also a franchisee for three restaurants in Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas. He said he has family in Baton Rouge, and wants to open up opportunities in that market. He added that he plans to open at least one other restaurant once the Airline Highway location is complete. A location hasn’t yet been decided.
Golden Chick, a Texas based restaurant chain, opened its first location in San Marcos, Texas in the 1960s. The restaurant company has since grown to over 180 locations.
Ghafoor said along with its battered, chicken, the menu will include roasted chicken as well as salads and sandwiches.
