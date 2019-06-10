‘Let it burn’: Denham Springs man accused of setting sister’s trailer on fire, trying to keep firefighter from putting it out

Officials with Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) say Hershel Kysar Jr., 39, was booked into jail Sunday, June 9 on charges of simple arson and obstructing a firefighter. On Saturday, June 8, firefighters with the Livingston Fire District #4 responded to a trailer on fire in the 21000 block of Vincent Acres Circle. Investigators with LAOSFM were called out to the scene and determined it was set purposefully.