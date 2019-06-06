Jupiter and its moons can be clearly seen with just binoculars in June

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stargazers rejoice! NASA says Jupiter will be at its brightest in the month of June and should be clearly visible with only binoculars.
Viewing for the planet and four of its 79 moons will peak on June 10 and should be a spectacle from dusk to dawn.
Jupiter is twice as big as all the other planets combined, NASA says.
Mars and Mercury may also make an appearance for two days in June, especially in the western horizon. According to NASA, stargazers should have a clear view of the two planets on June 17 and June 18.
