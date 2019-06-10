Great-great-grandson of Tabasco founder appointed as new CEO and president McIlhenny Co.

AVERY ISLAND, La. (WAFB) - McIlhenny Company, makers of TABASCO Sauce, announced Monday the appointment of Harold G. Osborn as president and chief executive officer.
As a fifth generation member of the McIlhenny family, Mr. Osborn succeeds Anthony Simmons, who retired from the family business this month after nineteen years of service.
“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead this great company alongside the McIlhenny family," Osborn said in prepared statement. "It’s an exciting time for the TABASCO® Brand as people around the world are searching for new and bold foods and flavors more than ever before. I’m energized by all of the growth opportunities that lie ahead of us.”
Osborn has served in management positions across the company including operations, agriculture, land management, sustainability and new product development. Over the past six years, he has led the international sales and marketing team, managing distributor relations and expanding distribution to 195 countries and territories where the products are now traded. He is responsible for the implementation of new marketing strategies supported by the company’s first-ever global campaign.
Throughout college, Osborn spent his summers working on Avery Island both for McIlhenny Company and the Avery Island salt mine. He brings unique expertise having earned a master’s degree in Environmental Science from Oxford University before working in south Louisiana’s oil fields, joining the efforts to clean the Alaskan coast after the Exxon Valdez oil spill and finally serving as a civilian contractor to the U.S. military before taking his post at McIlhenny Company.
