Good Samaritans save small dog thrown off bridge; Humane Society offering $500 reward for info

EUNICE, La. (WAFB) - A couple of Good Samaritans saved a small dog who was thrown off an overpass near Eunice, and now, the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) is offering a $500 reward for information in the case.
HSL says Briana and Dylan Medlin, along with their cousin, Logan May, were canoeing the afternoon of Saturday, June 1 when they saw an elderly man pull over, get out of his vehicle, and throw a small dog off the top of the Bayou Des Cannes bridge on Old Basile Highway near Eunice. It’s believed the man was driving a white GMC or Chevy truck.
The group was able to save the dog, who swam towards them.
HSL says fortunately, Briana is a vet tech working at Eunice Animal Hospital, where she brought the small dog, a rat terrier, to be examined. After an x-ray, it was found the dog had a pellet lodged near his groin. A veterinarian was able to safely remove the pellet, HSL says. After the story was shared on social media, HSL offered to pay for the dog’s care. HSL is also offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to the man responsible. Anyone with tips should call 901-268-4432.
Volunteer with the Mamou Animal Shelter and a long-time animal rescuer, Jen Shaw, offered to foster the dog, whom she dubbed Timex. It’s believed Timex is about 2 years old. The dog is expected to make a full recovery, HSL says. Anyone interested in adopting Timex should call Shaw at 337-603-5654. Anyone who would like to make a donation towards paying for Timex’s care should do so online here, or send a check or money order to HSL at:
P.O. Box 740321
New Orleans, LA
70174
