Good Samaritans save small dog thrown off bridge; Humane Society offering $500 reward for info

HSL says fortunately, Briana is a vet tech working at Eunice Animal Hospital, where she brought the small dog, a rat terrier, to be examined. After an x-ray, it was found the dog had a pellet lodged near his groin. A veterinarian was able to safely remove the pellet, HSL says. After the story was shared on social media, HSL offered to pay for the dog’s care. HSL is also offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to the man responsible. Anyone with tips should call 901-268-4432.