Funeral services announced for man who drowned during severe weather

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Funeral services have been announced for a man who died when in a recent round of severe weather and heavy rains.
William Jackson, 37, died on June 6 when his car became submerged near the I-110 entrance ramp at Chippewa Street.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the Jackson family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, located at 6401 Groom Road in Baker on Monday, June 10 at 4 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m.
The storm system that claimed Jackson’s life spawned several tornadoes and dumped several inches of rain throughout East Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes within a 30-minute to one-hour time span.
