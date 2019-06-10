FSU head coach Mike Martin: Fontenot 'pitched like a warrior’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hall of Fame and Florida State head baseball coach Mike Martin wanted to meet one man after his team punched their ticket to Omaha, and that person was LSU sophomore pitcher Devin Fontenot.
Devin Fontenot, who entered the game in the sixth inning for the Tigers, shined on the bump against the Seminoles. Fontenot allowed one run on two hits in 6.1 innings of work. He struck out a career-high 11 of the 22 batters he faced. He also threw a career-high 97 pitches. Fontenot dropped to 5-4 on the season with the loss.
Mike Martin was so impressed by Fontenot he requested a meeting after the game, before addressing media for post-game interviews. The moment, captured by Michael Bonnette in a Tweet, shows the two talking. Martin told Fontenot, “you pitched like a warrior."
The Florida State baseball coach hit the 2,000-win mark on March 9 and after winning back-to-back at Alex Box in the Baton Rouge Super Regional, ups his total win count to 2,028. Martin is all-time winningest coach in NCAA Division I college baseball.
The Tigers (40-26) fell 5-4 to the Seminoles (41-21) in 12 innings on a walk-off single.
