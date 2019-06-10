FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Small pocket of rain for Monday as ‘cool’ front rolls in

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We can’t rule out a small pocket of rain or two for Monday afternoon and early evening as a ‘cool’ front heads to the coast but the vast majority of the WAFB viewing area will remain dry through the evening and overnight.
With that front rolling through, you’re going to notice a big change for Tuesday morning, with sunrise temperatures in the 60s under mainly-clear skies with winds mainly out of the north. That cooler start for Tuesday morning will be a hint that the humidity stays low throughout the day as a “dry” continental air mass settles over the state behind Monday’s front. We could see a few fair-weather clouds by Tuesday afternoon but it will be a June beauty with daytime highs only in the mid to upper 80s for most Baton Rouge neighborhoods.
Wednesday morning will be a couple of degrees cooler for most WAFB communities with daybreak temperatures in the mid 60s for the Red Stick. Skies will stay fair to partly cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. And like Tuesday, Wednesday comes with comfortably-low humidity.
We get a second reinforcing ‘cool’ front on Thursday that will maintain lower-than-normal humidity for this time of year. Thursday will start off in the mid to upper 60s with an afternoon high in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees but staying under fair skies. Friday looks mainly dry too (rain chances at 10 percent or less) with a morning start in the upper 60s and an afternoon high around 90 degrees to the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
But all good things must come to an end. It’s summer in the WAFB area, and that usually means humidity and scattered afternoon showers, and that’s exactly what we have in store for the upcoming weekend. It is back to something more typical for summer for Saturday and Sunday, including morning starts for both days in the 70s with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Set rain chances for both days at 30 to 40 percent.
And for now, the First Alert Forecast maintain scattered, mainly-afternoon showers and t-storms throughout next week.
