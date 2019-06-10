FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Small pocket of rain for Monday as ‘cool’ front rolls in

With that front rolling through, you’re going to notice a big change for Tuesday morning, with sunrise temperatures in the 60s under mainly-clear skies with winds mainly out of the north. That cooler start for Tuesday morning will be a hint that the humidity stays low throughout the day as a “dry” continental air mass settles over the state behind Monday’s front. We could see a few fair-weather clouds by Tuesday afternoon but it will be a June beauty with daytime highs only in the mid to upper 80s for most Baton Rouge neighborhoods.