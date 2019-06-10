FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, humid mornings before cold front passes area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front is set to pass through the area later today triggering a couple showers in the process.
Most are expected to remain dry and the weather will remain hot and humid until the front passes. The cold front won’t deliver a huge cool down, but it will be noticeable especially in the upcoming mornings. Morning lows will be in the 60°s beginning tomorrow and mid 60°s Wednesday through Friday. Afternoon temperatures will remain warm to close out the work week, but humidity levels will be significantly more comfortable than we typically see in June.
The reprieve doesn’t last long as we start to see a return of heat and humidity Friday afternoon. Into the Father’s Day weekend we’ll reintroduce a slight chance for rain. Right now Saturday looks a touch wetter than Father’s Day Sunday. Our next disturbance looks to arrive during the middle part of next week.
