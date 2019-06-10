FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, humid mornings before cold front passes area

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mon., June 10 - Hot and humid
By Jeff Morrow | June 10, 2019 at 4:49 AM CDT - Updated June 10 at 11:15 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front is set to pass through the area later today triggering a couple showers in the process.

Baton Rouge 10 day forecast.
Baton Rouge 10 day forecast.

Most are expected to remain dry and the weather will remain hot and humid until the front passes. The cold front won’t deliver a huge cool down, but it will be noticeable especially in the upcoming mornings. Morning lows will be in the 60°s beginning tomorrow and mid 60°s Wednesday through Friday. Afternoon temperatures will remain warm to close out the work week, but humidity levels will be significantly more comfortable than we typically see in June.

Baton Rouge humidity trend.
Baton Rouge humidity trend.

The reprieve doesn’t last long as we start to see a return of heat and humidity Friday afternoon. Into the Father’s Day weekend we’ll reintroduce a slight chance for rain. Right now Saturday looks a touch wetter than Father’s Day Sunday. Our next disturbance looks to arrive during the middle part of next week.

Father's Day forecast
Father's Day forecast

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.