Education officials push for more La. adults to finish college

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A push is being made to get more Louisianans to finish college and fill growing job needs.
One in five Louisianans have some college credit, but do not have their bachelor’s degree. The U.C. Census Bureau says Louisiana ranks 49th in the number of people who have finished college.
“When we’ve seen how those with bachelor’s degrees can dominate in a workforce, you can see a large portion of Louisiana’s population is ill prepared to compete in that kind of environment,” said Dr. Jim Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana System.
Officials say the Compete LA program will help the state fill jobs requiring more advanced skill sets. It estimates by 2020, more than half of the jobs in Louisiana will require more than a high school degree.
